It’s still not known if preseason game number two is going to effectively serve as the dress-rehearsal now that the NFL cut back to just three games, but the Chicago Bears did announce that starting quarterback Andy Dalton will play about a quarter and a half. The Buffalo Bills have already announced that their starting QB, Josh Allen, will get the day off, so that means that former Chicago number one draft pick, their QB2 Mitch Trubisky, will open up with their ones.