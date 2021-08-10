Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed

By SUMMER BALLENTINE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem issued the order Tuesday. Missouri voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment making more low-income adults eligible for the government health care program. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement the amendment after the GOP-led Legislature didn’t provide any funding. The latest ruling is a major victory for supporters of Medicaid expansion. It remains unclear how the state will pay for health care for the newly eligible recipients. The Legislature may have to hold a special session to set aside more money for Medicaid.

