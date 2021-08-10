Cancel
Madras, OR

One brother charged with murder pleads to attempted murder

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Lesser charge results in 90-month prison sentence in shooting death of Jonathan Bonfield

Monday, Aug. 2, Jakobi Washington, 19, of Madras, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest to attempted murder in the July 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield.

Washington's brother, Josiah, 20, was also charged in the case.

Counts against the brothers included second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The shooting occurred July 1, 2020.

At about 11:30 p.m., first responders arrived on Willies Drive south of J Street. They found Bonfield with at least one gunshot wound, according to a press release from Madras Police Sgt. Steve Webb.

Bonfield was deceased.

"During the investigation, it was learned that two brothers had been involved in an altercation with the victim, who was known to them," said Webb's report.

Jakobi and Josiah Washington were found on Kenwood Drive about a quarter-mile from the scene of the shooting.

With the plea, the younger brother agreed to a 90-month prison sentence and three years post-prison supervision.

Josiah Washington has a status hearing Friday, Aug. 13 at 10:45 a.m.

