Clackamas County water agencies offer paid apprenticeships

High school grads are eligible for $18-an-hour salary, $20 hourly in second year of training.

Interested in a starting wage of $18 a hour and the potential to earn more than $70,000 annually after getting five years of experience?

South Fork Water Board and the North Clackamas County Water Commission are offering a paid apprenticeship program to work on treating drinking water. All you need is a high school diploma or GED to be eligible for that $18-an-hour salary, and you'll earn $20 hourly in your second year of training.

Among the many water agencies looking to hire statewide, South Fork Water Board has 10 employees treating water for Oregon City and West Linn, and four of those workers will be eligible to retire in 36 months, said John Collins, chair of the water apprenticeship group.

"We have an aging workforce, so we have plenty of jobs coming open for them," Collins said. "If you're looking for job security, this is the type of career for you."

Potential applicants can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details. Click here to download a flyer with more information about apprenticeship benefits and eligibility requirements.