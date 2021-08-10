Eliem Therapeutics begins trading on Nasdaq, raising $80M

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,360,000 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 960,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $12.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other estimated offering expenses payable by Eliem, were $92.0 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Eliem.
