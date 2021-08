You know I love food and I love history, especially El Paso history. Earlier this year my two loves were brought together by the book put out by the El Paso County Historical Society, 'Lost Restaurants of El Paso'. The book does a deep dive into the history of restaurants like Jaxon’s, the Hacienda, and Bill Parks BBQ and includes not only the history of these amazing restaurants but explores the stories of the people who owned them and the time that they flourished in El Paso. This weekend you can get your hands on a copy of 'Lost Restaurants' and get up close and personal to one of the Sun City’s most iconic buildings.