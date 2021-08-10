VCU Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pandemic has been notoriously difficult for those in the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, by December 2020, the impact of the virus was so severe that over 110,000 eateries had decided to shut down in the U.S. As per Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research at the National Restaurant Association, the vaccines are making it a lot easier for many individuals to embrace dining once more and visit their favorite eateries. That said, they still want to see more "off-premises" food options. At the same time, Riehle believes that indoor dining remains relevant. "Both will continue to be key for industry growth," Riehle noted.