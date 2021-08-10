Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

County Council Civil Service Opportunities And Update

By Amanda Fiedler
 3 days ago

For the month of August, the Anne Arundel County Council is in a legislative recess. While there are no public meetings or discussions over legislation, working for the residents of our district takes place every day. One responsibility of the county council is to appointment individuals to commissions within the county. There are a total of 60 boards, commissions and councils in Anne Arundel, and each of these bodies is composed of selected volunteers who were vetted through an application process.

