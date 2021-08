Of the components that make up ESG investing, the environmental factor is the one gathering most of the attention from the financial sector, regulators, and investors. With wildfires and a heat dome over the US’s Pacific Northwest, the tragic flooding in China, Germany, the Philippines, and Turkey, and the melting of Russia’s permafrost, the urgency of climate change and the threat it poses to societies across the globe are clear and undeniable. The concurrent mobilization of societies and capital is needed now to confront this existential challenge.