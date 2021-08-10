State programs available to address housing shortages, officials say
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Representatives of two state organizations said that current programs are making headway in addressing Kansas’ looming housing crisis. “We know there are people who are unsheltered across the state and we know that many people are facing evictions,” said Ryan Vincent, the executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, a nonprofit corporation that administers housing and community programs.1350kman.com
Comments / 0