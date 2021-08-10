Description

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSpacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den and pool home on water and conservation in the guard gated Grand Hampton community. Home has open floor plan that offers a lot of flexibility. The over-sized breakfast nook is large enough for a normal dining room table allowing the front room to be used as either a formal living or dining room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets and large breakfast counter. Master suite has tray ceiling and bump out bay window. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, and counter height dual vanities along with large walk in closet. The office/study is located at the front of the house and could be used as a 5th bedroom. Home offers a 3-way bedroom split. Ceiling fans in all rooms, laminate in bedrooms and carpet in living room/dining room. The 3 car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles or storage. Home backs up to conservation views and stocked ponds. The large neighborhood lake is perfect for your kayak or john boat. The gated community with 24 hour security boasts resort style amenities including a beautiful clubhouse with fitness center, weekly resident activities, pool, tennis and basketball courts and sports fields with after school and summer programs.

