Cholesterol-lowering drug being tested at Penn Medicine to help fight COVID-19

By Ali Gorman, R.N.
abc11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Can a drug used to treat high cholesterol also treat COVID-19? It's a question researchers at Penn Medicine, in Philadelphia, are trying to answer. Two different studies in laboratories found the drug Fenofibrate reduced COVID-19 infection by up to 70%. Doctors say if this works in actual patients, it could have a major impact by helping to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

abc11.com

Cholesterol#Covid 19
