Home Decor Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Home Décor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that the global home décor market reached a value of US$ 641.4 Billion in 2020. Home décor items are used for decorating a house or apartment and providing a personal touch to the place. These products add to the interior aesthetics and are an effective way of portraying the style of the owner. Some of the common home décor products include artifacts, lamps, candles, furniture and vases. Inflating income levels and improving standards of living have led to a rapid increase in the number of individual households. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for home décor items across the globe. Moreover, as affluent consumers hire interior decorators to enhance the aesthetics of their homes, it has further impelled the demand for luxurious home décor products.