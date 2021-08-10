Flood Advisory issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Buckingham County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dillwyn... Andersonville This includes the following streams and drainages Troublesome Creek, Cooper Creek, Tongue Quarter Creek, Willis River, Slate River, Rosney Creek, Gold Mine Branch, Hatcher Creek, Turpin Creek and Horsepen Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.