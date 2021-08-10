Gloria Argazzi Clark, 92, a resident of Grosse Pointe Shores, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 25, 1928, to Italian immigrants Milo Guiseppi Argazzi and Angelena DiPietro Argazzi, both now deceased, and was raised in New Britain, Conn. She met a young lawyer from New York City, Frederick H. Clark. They married in 1953, and traveled together with their family from Virginia, to New York, to Houston, finally settling in Grosse Pointe in 1971.