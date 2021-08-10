Animal Feed Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

Market Overview- Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia is a rare kind of cardiomyopathy disease in which the right ventricle (RV) of the heart muscle (myocardium) is replaced by fat and fibrous scar tissue. In some cases, heart transplantation is being performed in order to treat the disease. In this disease, the right ventricle extends and contracts owing to which the capability of the heart to pump blood depletes.