One Dead as Fiery Blast Blows Roof Off Queens (NY) Apartment Building

This month’s focus is on Buffalo, New York. On August 24, 2009, firefighters were sent to a corner convenience store for smoke coming from the building. When they arrived, they found a mixed-use building with a delicatessen and apartment on the first floor and apartments above with a fire in the basement. A bystander said they heard trapped occupants calling for help. As firefighters began their operations, the heavily fortified doors leading to the basement and deli slowed them down. The added time it took to make entry allowed the fire to attack the building. The decision was made to evacuate the structure and find another way to attack the fire. While searching to ensure all members were out, Buffalo (NY) Fire Department Lieutenant Chip McCarthy fell into the basement. Hearing his Mayday call, Firefighter Jonathan Croom entered to rescue the trapped lieutenant. Unfortunately, both members were killed in the collapse and fire.