Accidents

One Dead as Fiery Blast Blows Roof Off Queens (NY) Apartment Building

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed in a massive morning explosion that blew the roof off a Queens apartment building, rattling the neighborhood Tuesday before firefighters evacuated its 40 apartments and several adjacent residences, authorities said. A penthouse apartment atop the six floors below was severely damaged by the 10:25 a.m. blast...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

#Apartment Building#Jackson Heights#Candle#Accident#New York Daily News#The Buildings Department#Fdny#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
