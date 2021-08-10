Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Noah Madsen

By evanbland
HuskerExtra.com
 3 days ago

Noah Madsen stepped onto the field at Haymarket Park for the first time last weekend. The California boy had some work to do. While Nebraska’s prospect camp mostly drew top players from around the Midwest, Madsen flew in for an opportunity in front of the Huskers coaching staff. The right-hander who grew up following Big Red from afar stood atop the mound and did what he always does, mixing three pitches and getting lots of weak contact.

