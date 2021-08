Myles Brennan's story is another brutal reminder of how unlucky this sport can be http://dlvr.it/S4y8Q4. QuoteMyles Brennan tried to do it the old-fashioned way. Stick with the program even when a new coaching staff comes in and the one who recruited you is gone. Stick with the program when they recruit a grad transfer over you because you need to gain weight and show you're more durable. Stick with the program and say all the politically correct things when the grad transfer who was recruited over you becomes a college football legend. Stick with the program when you suffer a season-ending injury in the first month after finally showing that you can play at a high level in Year 4. Stick with the program even after a freshman steps in and closes the season well enough to earn a slight advantage to win the 2021 job heading into the offseason.