Why your phone is going to buzz on Wednesday afternoon

If you listen to KISS FM or watch tv you have no doubt heard Emergency Alert System checks. That terrifying tone that the play at the beginning used to scare the hell out of me when I was a kid and it still makes me want to run and hide under the bed now that I'm an adult. Well, maybe not under the bed because demons live there and they'll drag me to the underworld if I go under there but that's a story for another article. We're talking about the Emergency Alert System check. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting one today and even though it's just a test, conspiracy theorists have already said it is the herald of the end of the world.