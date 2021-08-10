Cancel
Why your phone is going to buzz on Wednesday afternoon

By Dan Alexander
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
You will hear a cacophony of buzzes and beeps on Wednesday afternoon when FEMA does a nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The alert system's nationwide purpose is to send urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster. It can also be activated by local and state agencies regionally for Amber Alerts and severe weather requires a nationwide test every three years.

Toms River, NJ
