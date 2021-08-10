Cancel
Asheville, NC

Masks to be required in all City of Asheville buildings

By Polly McDaniel
ashevillenc.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community, on Aug. 9 Buncombe County began requiring masks in all County buildings regardless of vaccination status. The City of Asheville has followed the public health guidance from the Buncombe County Health Department throughout this pandemic and we will continue to do so. Beginning Aug. 11, masks will also be required in all City of Asheville buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

www.ashevillenc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Health Services#Covid#North Carolinians
