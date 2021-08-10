Masks to be required in all City of Asheville buildings
Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community, on Aug. 9 Buncombe County began requiring masks in all County buildings regardless of vaccination status. The City of Asheville has followed the public health guidance from the Buncombe County Health Department throughout this pandemic and we will continue to do so. Beginning Aug. 11, masks will also be required in all City of Asheville buildings, regardless of vaccination status.www.ashevillenc.gov
