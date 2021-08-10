The Evolution of COVID-19 Diagnostics: From Pandemic Response to Endemic Management
As more contagious variants continue to emerge and vaccinations happen more slowly than expected, experts believe it is unlikely that herd immunity to COVID-19 will be within reach anytime soon.1 Instead, SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become endemic, persisting in most parts of the world as a constant, but less lethal threat. The rapid development of a multitude of SARS-CoV-2 detection tests played a critical role in mounting a pandemic response. As COVID-19 transitions to its endemic phase, however, development of the next generation of diagnostics will focus less on diagnosing infection and more on informing decisions about management and treatment of the disease.www.genengnews.com
