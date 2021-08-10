Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out. It Makes Sense, If You Were Paying Attention

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well. That's over, at last. After 80 long years, the fusillade of sneers, slurs and innuendos are finally done with. For decades, homophobes looking to land cheap jokes and queer fans aching to see themselves in the comics they love have shared an unlikely common goal — to shove Robin, Batman's trusty sidekick, out of the closet.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Cher
Person
Marv Wolfman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc#Urban Legends#Nightwing#Vp#Lgbtqia Tim#Northstar#Batwoman Harley Quinn#Poison Ivy#Apollo#Midnighter#Batman Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Related
MoviesPaste Magazine

Superman? Batman? Actually, It Makes Total Sense That Harley Quinn Is the Center of the DCEU

In addition to being the title of a cultishly beloved mass-audience disappointment, Batman v Superman could double as a summary of the long-term DC Comics movie strategy. Original Superman series petering out after a low-budget part four? Get Batman up and running. Batman series petering out after a mega-budget part four? Try to get Superman going again. Man of Steel underperformed? Try adding Batman next time, and then maybe skip straight to the Justice League. But after Zack Snyder’s take on a murderous Batman and a murdered Superman, a new DC standard-bearer was needed. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman seemed like a logical successor until her second movie was widely regarded as a disappointment and the third, while announced, has no particular production or release date. As great as Gadot is in the part, this ever-expanding, often-floundering, never-ending incarnation of the DC Comics universe on movie screens could probably use a more chaotic figure as its representative. With characteristic showmanship, that figure has revealed herself: Harley Quinn, as played by Margot Robbie in 2016’s Suicide Squad, last year’s Birds of Prey and the brand-new non-sequel The Suicide Squad.
SocietyDesign Taxi

DC’s New ‘Batman’ Comic Shows Robin Coming Out As LGBTQ+

For the first time in 15 years, a member of Batman’s immediate circle has publicly identified as LGBTQ+. Following Batwoman’s coming out as gay in 2006, the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends confirms Tim Drake’s Robin as bisexual. In the synopsis, DC Comics teased that Tim Drake would finally...
Entertainmentcityxtramagazine.com

Robin Explores His Bisexuality In New Batman Comic

In his 1954 polemic, “Seduction of the Innocent,” psychiatrist Fredric Wertham railed against comic books as immoral and referred to Batman and Robin, in particular, as “a wish-dream of two homosexuals living together.”. While Wertham’s research has been debunked over the years, it appears he was at least partly right:...
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Officially Announces Robin Month

It's a great time to be Batman's sidekick. Tim Drake, one of the most beloved Robins in DC Comics, just took the spotlight for coming out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends #6. The live-action Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are set to lead another season of Titans on HBO Max this week. And now DC has announced an entire month dedicated to the characters who have taken on the Robin mantle.
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

‘ROBIN & BATMAN’ Celebrates the Evolution of Batman’s Crimefighting Ally

Robin fans have a lot to be thankful for this November. The Eisner-winning superstar team of writer Jeff Lemire (SWEET TOOTH) and artist Dustin Nguyen (BATMAN) are reuniting after their incredible run on DESCENDER and ASCENDER for ROBIN & BATMAN, a three-issue miniseries exploring the beginning of Dick Grayson’s crime-fighting career.
Societycgmagonline.com

DC’s Robin Joins the LGBTQ+ Community in Latest DC Comic

Batman’s Robin is going on a date with a man, but he hasn’t put a label on it yet, which is important. It’s also the right message for anyone listening, whether they identify as LGBTQ+ or not. The latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends ends with Tim Drake (Robin) agreeing to go on a date with someone he previously helped while in costume.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Reveals Dick Grayson May Not Have Been The First Robin

DC Comics just revealed that Dick Grayson might not have been the first Robin to serve alongside Batman. November is shaping up to be a big month for The Boy Wonder. DC is calling it Robin month, and there will be more red, yellow, and green content than readers know what to do with. ROBINS #1 is the effort that will introduce a new player into the mix. Batman has had a sidekick for a long time. But, an assailant stumbles into the Robin support group claiming to have come before all of them. It’s a revelation that would shake everything up as Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Stephanie Brown, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne all will have something to say about such a claim. Back when DC had their Round Robin Competiton, ROBINS was one of the possible series that could be picked up. A million fans weighed in and decided they wanted all of the young heroes front and center.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Titans Actress Explains Barbara Gordon And Dick Grayson's Relationship In Season 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. During my interview with Savannah Welch about her experience working on Titans Season 3, I inquired about what Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon’s relationship is like at this point in their lives. After all, Dick is now fighting crime as Nightwing, and after being paralyzed by The Joker and being put in a wheelchair, Barbara has retired from the vigilnate life and is now the new commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. Starting off, Welch delved into what Dick and Barbara meant to each other in their younger years, saying:
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Bob Kane's Batman & Robin Sketch For A Mother's Operation, At Auction

Bob Kane, co-creator of Batman (and for decades credited as the sole creator of Batman, thanks to the kind of deal with DC Comics that they would never give to others), lived to both see and benefit from the success of the character. Indeed, he was one of the most financially successful comic book creators and became one of the first bona fide comic book celebrities in the sixties, though Stan Lee soon outstripped him in that regard. And while he continued to work in TV animation and as an easel painter, the success of the Tim Burton movies brought him new attention, and he was a regular at comic conventions, where sketches such as the one below would have been created, now up for auction from Heritage Auctions, going under the hammer in a week, the 18th of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy