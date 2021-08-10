Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out. It Makes Sense, If You Were Paying Attention

DC Comics just revealed that Dick Grayson might not have been the first Robin to serve alongside Batman. November is shaping up to be a big month for The Boy Wonder. DC is calling it Robin month, and there will be more red, yellow, and green content than readers know what to do with. ROBINS #1 is the effort that will introduce a new player into the mix. Batman has had a sidekick for a long time. But, an assailant stumbles into the Robin support group claiming to have come before all of them. It’s a revelation that would shake everything up as Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Stephanie Brown, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne all will have something to say about such a claim. Back when DC had their Round Robin Competiton, ROBINS was one of the possible series that could be picked up. A million fans weighed in and decided they wanted all of the young heroes front and center.