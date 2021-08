CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors and the defense team made their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Alex Ewing, a man accused of killing an Aurora family with a hammer in 1984. Advancements in DNA evidence led investigators to a match with Ewing and samples collected from the crime scene as well as one of the victims 34 years later. (credit: CBS) On the night of Jan. 15, 1984, the Bennett family left their garage door open. Bruce and Debra Bennett lived with their daughter Melissa and younger daughter, Vanessa. In just two days, Melissa would turn 8 years old. All...