Eagles claim WR Marken Michel off waivers
The Eagles added a familiar face at wide receiver on Tuesday when they claimed Marken Michel off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. The 5-11, 190-pound Michel was on the Eagles' practice squad in 2019 after he caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. Last season, Michel spent the year on the Panthers' practice squad, getting called up to play in two games. To make room for Michel on the roster, the Eagles waived wide receiver Michael Walker with an injury designation.www.philadelphiaeagles.com
