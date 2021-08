Notice is hereby given that the Edwardsville City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 23, beginning no later than 6:00 p.m. at Edwardsville City Hall (690 S. 4th St.) for the purposes of considering exceeding the revenue neutral rate developed by the Wyandotte County Clerk’s Office. The revenue neutral rate (expressed in mills) developed by Wyandotte County is 39.579146. The Edwardsville City Council, via Resolution 2021-10, adopted June 28, expresses its intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate at a mill levy no greater than 43.298560 mills, which is the same mill levy as adopted as part of the FY21 Annual Budget. The final mill levy will not be raised from its current level, but may be higher than the Wyandotte County revenue neutral rate.