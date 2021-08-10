Where The Wild Things Roam: New Zoo Being Built in Limestone County

The increase of the Delta Variant has driven new Covid-19 outbreaks and reminded us that for all the progress made in the fight against the pandemic, vulnerabilities persist. Here in this country, where the variant is estimated to be causing more than 4 out of 5 new infections, largely among the unvaccinated, the outbreaks in places like Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas have once again placed health systems under stress. In addition all of this has led to questions about whether Delta even poses a threat to people who are vaccinated and complicated the discussion about what precautions schools need to reopen fully in the fall.