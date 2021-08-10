Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce:. The unconditional sale for CAD$4,364,315 of all its 13,225,198 common shares of World Copper Ltd. (WCU) held by its subsidiary Escalones Resource Corp. to Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML), with payment in full on or before October 22, 2021.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinross Gold#Gold Mining#New Gold#Copper#World Copper Ltd#Grcaf#Wcu#Escalones Resource Corp#Wealth Minerals Ltd#Wml#A Feasibility Study#Exploration#Central Jumbo#Csamt#Company#Grey Eagle#Astral Mining Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.' to 'Kalo Gold Corp.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture...
Businessdallassun.com

Bullet Blockchain Completes Merger to Enter the U.S. Public Markets

CORK, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that the Company has completed its reverse merger to enter the U.S. public marketplace. While Bullet's management is...
Tonopah, NVpvtimes.com

Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release. No royalty interest will be payable on 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist, the release said.
Economymining.com

Red Pine Exploration stock surges on drill results at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSX-V: RPX) released new results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa gold project in Ontario on Thursday, announcing the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone. Red Pine’s 100% owned property has hosted numerous gold...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Corp. files Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ACME Lithium Announces Marketing Initiatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces today that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media. These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$81,950 over a 12-month period. No stock based compensation has been provided.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Panoro Minerals and JOGMEC Agree to Terminate JV on Humamantata Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with its JV partner, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), to terminate the interim Agreement for the joint venture of the Humamantata Project. The agreement was completed in 2018 providing for JOGMEC to earn up to a 60% project interest. Exploration at the project has identified four porphyry, hydrothermal breccia and skarn targets with anomalous grades of copper, silver and gold extending for more than 1.5 km along strike. Permitting completed at the project includes approval of the environmental permit, water permit and archeological permit. Access agreements with private land owners are also complete.
Economymining-technology.com

Hudbay Minerals begins gold production at New Britannia mill

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals has started gold production at the refurbished New Britannia mill in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The mill marks the start of Hudbay’s Lalor underground mine located in Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, as a primary gold operation. Hudbay is planning to boost the production at...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB: ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ZNCXF". The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol "ZNX.V".
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Announces Second Drill Rig Turning at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a 2ND drill rig is on site and turning at the Herbert gold property located S.E Alaska. This rig, operated by NISS, is currently set up on Pad Q which will test unexplored areas of the Main, Goat and Sleeping Giant veins.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

1269280 B.C. Ltd Announces Closing of Concurrent Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) ("Allied Copper") and 1269280 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce, that further to its press release of May 26, 2021, the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement of 12,523,623 subscription receipts at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $3,757,086 (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Escrowed Proceeds") will be held in escrow on behalf of the subscribers of the Subscription Receipts by TSX Trust Company (the "Escrow Agent"), pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the "Subscription Receipt Agreement") dated July 16, 2021 (the "Offering Closing Date") among the Company and the Escrow Agent. Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder thereof, for one unit (a "Unit") of the Company upon satisfaction or waiver of the escrow release conditions ("Escrow Release Conditions") set out below and in the Subscription Receipt Agreement and prior to a Termination Event (as defined below), subject to adjustment in certain events. The Units to be issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one whole common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof for one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance (the "Warrant Term") provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.90 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term, subject to adjustments in certain events.
Economydallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program and Other Exploration Activitieson La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS') (TSXV:MAS) has successfully initiated its summer drill program designed to continue testing the down dip extension of the North Lake deposit. In addition, geological and soil geochemical surveys are ongoing on areas of known occurrences on the Preview-North and Henry Lake Properties with the objective of identifying new drill targets. The current North Lake drill program is a continuation of the successful winter 2021 drilling work (see MAS Gold news releases dated June 17, 2021).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Usha Resources to Acquire Company with High-Grade Cobalt-Copper Project and Launch Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('Usha' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated August 11, 2021 (the 'Share Exchange Agreement') with 1236598 B.C. Ltd. ('1236') and the shareholders of 1236 (the '1236 Shareholders'). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, it is intended that 1236 will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Transaction'). 1236 has an option to acquire a 100% interest in a Copper-Cobalt Property (the 'Property') located in Silver Bow and Madison Counties, Montana, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.
StreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Initiates Exploration on the Ogden Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced exploration activities at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Empress Royalty Receives First Gold Revenue

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce receipt of the first revenue from the Sierra Antapite gold mine in Peru, a deal executed on July 28th. 'Empress Royalty is now a revenue-generating royalty and streaming...
Economyaustinnews.net

Eagle Plains Commences Fieldwork at Ant Lake PGE Project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ('EPL' or 'Eagle Plains') has mobilized personnel to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned, 1868 ha Ant Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project located 140km north of Southend, Saskatchewan on the west shore of Reindeer Lake. The claims cover 4 known mineral occurrences associated with mafic to ultramafic plutons assigned to the Peter Lake Domain. The property is free of underlying royalties or other encumbrances.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Seabridge to Begin Drilling Iskut Gold-Copper Porphyry Target

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) reports today that core drilling will commence shortly at its 100%-owned Iskut project in British Columbia to continue testing below the Quartz Rise Lithocap for a gold-copper porphyry mineral system similar to those on Seabridge's nearby KSM Project.
clevelandstar.com

Tarku Announces Completion of Initial Drilling Program at Silver Strike with Confirmation of a Significant Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Rich CRD System

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Galleon Gold Announces Strong Gold Recoveries in Recent Metallurgical Studies for West Cache Project

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce very favourable results from ongoing metallurgical test work (the “Study”) performed on three composited core-based bulk samples from Zone #9 at its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario. Three primary processing options for gold recovery have been studied at the SGS Lakefield, Ontario facility: 1) Gravity – Flotation, 2) Whole Ore, and 3) Gravity – Whole Ore. Results from all three processing paths indicate strong gold extractions can be achieved on each of the low (1.77 g/t), mid (5.10 g/t) and high (21.9 g/t) grade portions of the recently identified Zone #9 gold mineralization. Highlights from this work, include:

Comments / 0

Community Policy