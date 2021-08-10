Cardinals' Flaherty to return Friday vs. Royals

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(KMOV.com) — Ahead of their mid-week series in Pittsburgh Tuesday, the Cardinals offered some concrete details on the return of their ace to the starting rotation. Though Jack Flaherty originally expected the timeline for his recovery from an oblique injury to land him back on the mound for a start at PNC Park this week, reports out of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon indicate that Flaherty's return will instead come Friday against the Royals.

