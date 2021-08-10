Cardinals' Flaherty to return Friday vs. Royals

The Kansas City Royals (47-60) will challenge the St. Louis Cardinals (53-55) in a three-game weekend competition at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:15 PM ET. Kansas City beat the Chicago White Sox in a three-game battle with a 2-1 standing this week. The Royals bowed to the White Sox in the series opener at 1-7 on Tuesday but managed to make a quick rebound after winning the last two installments at 9-1 on Wednesday and 3-2 on Thursday. The Kansas City Royals will be opening a three-game showdown versus the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. In their recent triumph, Pitcher Daniel Lynch made his 5.0 innings start with one earned run, four base hits, and two walks allowed while striking out seven Chicago hitters in picking up the victory. Left Fielder Edward Olivares earned a one-run score with one RBI while 3rd Baseman Emmanuel Rivera posted two RBIs on one hit for the Royals in the win.