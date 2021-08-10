Cancel
Agriculture

Animal Feed Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Animal Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global animal feed market reached a value of US$ 448 Billion in 2020. Animal feed includes raw, processed, and semi-processed products grown and manufactured for the consumption of poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquatic animals. It is rich in fibers, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, antibiotics, and antioxidants. It aids in maintaining the overall health of animals and improving the quality of animal products like eggs, milk, and meat.

