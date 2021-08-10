E-Learning Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global e-learning market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-learning is a learning system that depends on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to provide information. It delivers information in the form of text, image, audio, video, and animation via the internet, intranet, broadcast, satellite, interactive TV, or CD-ROM. It is time-efficient, cost-effective, offers personalization, and reaches a wider audience. As a result, e-learning finds diverse applications across various industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, corporate, education, etc.

