ExpressVPN Offers a More Modern VPN Protocol
ExpressVPN has announced the immediate availability of Lightway, a faster and more reliable VPN protocol that’s backed by an independent security audit. “ExpressVPN is constantly innovating in a relentless pursuit of new ways to make our services—and indeed all VPNs—more secure,” ExpressVPN explains. “That’s a key reason we developed Lightway: Our aim was to create a VPN protocol that puts privacy and security first, without compromising on speed or connection reliability.”www.thurrott.com
