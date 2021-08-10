River Views

A rendering of the James River Association's forthcoming environmental education center and adjoining parkland along the James River near Dock Street (Image courtesy 3North) Even the geese sounded excited this morning as Parker Agelasto of the Capital Region Land Conservancy shared news about 5.2 acres of land along Dock Street that was acquired through a partnership between the Conservancy, the James River Association and The Conservation Fund. JRA will purchase approximately 1 acre of the land from the Conservation Fund to establish a new center for environmental education. The remainder of the property will be transferred to the city of Richmond to become part of the James River Park System, allowing a portion of the Virginia Capital Trail to be moved off the street and onto the parkland along the river.