Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'

www.dallassun.com

