Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, contrary to management's prior expectations outlined in Petroteq's press release of August 9, 2021, it will not be able to complete the intended restatements of the Company's financial statements by August 13, 2021. The filing process has already begun, but due to the nature of said process, it is not expected to be finished until August 19. The Cease Trade Order ('CTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') and the TSX Venture Exchange, as a result of Petroteq's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Quarterly Report') on or before July 30, 2021, as required, remains in effect.