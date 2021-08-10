Charges dismissed in alleged voter fraud case
A Faribault woman successfully had charges against her dropped that claimed she unlawfully cast two ballots during the 2020 general election. Kieren Jaye Nystrom, 47, was charged in February in Rice County Court with unlawful voting, a felony. On Monday, Judge Karie Anderson granted the motion to dismiss that Nystrom’s attorney made in June. In the motion, the attorney wrote there is no probably cause to believe Nystrom committed the crime charged.www.southernminn.com
