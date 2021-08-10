Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Former Community Leader & Cincinnati vice Mayor Minnette Cooper Dies

By Black Leader
Cincinnati Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati vice mayor Minette Cooper died on Monday at the age of 73. Cooper first won election to Cincinnati City Council in 1995 and served until 2001. She was on council when the city voted on and signed the Collaborative Agreement, which re-imagined how Cincinnati Police officers work with community members in the city to keep neighborhoods safe after the death of Timothy Thomas sparked riots in the city.

thecincinnatiherald.com

