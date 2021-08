Unfortunately, the weather has caused the postponement of Party in the Park tonight. This is the 3nd time this long-running concert series has had to be postponed because of the weather this summer. The very first week the plug had to be pulled as well as week 3 and now week 6. This storm came out of nowhere and when we are dealing with thunder and lighting, for the safety of our listeners, the band and crew we will pull the plug every time.