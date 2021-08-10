Cancel
Open Dance Project & Musiqa Revive Pandemic Collaboration at Houston Botanic Garden

Cover picture for the articleOpen Dance Project, Musiqa revive pandemic collaboration with live promenade dance, music performance at Houston Botanic Garden. (HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021) – Open Dance Project, Houston Botanic Garden, and Musiqa co-present “Still We Tend” Sept. 25 and 26 with two performances daily at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Still We Tend” was born out of the loneliness and longing of pandemic isolation. Conceived by Musiqa Artistic Director Anthony Brandt with Open Dance Project Artistic Director Annie Arnoult and filmmaker James Templeton via Zoom meetings and digital correspondence, the piece leans into a collective desire to keep making new artistic work, or tending to our creative gardens, during the shutdown. Originally commissioned by Musiqa and conceived as a site-specific dance film that premiered in February 2021, this partnership between two respected arts organizations and a growing Houston tourist attraction exemplifies the resurgence of the art and cultural scene in Houston.

