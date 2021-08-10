Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Lake County may reimpose face mask requirement in public places

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT — Lake County in coming weeks could reinstitute a face mask requirement in businesses and other public places, along with additional mandatory measures aimed at preventing the revived spread of COVID-19. Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county health officer, told the Lake County Council Tuesday she's working with the Lake County Board of Health to develop policies aimed at reducing the growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lake County, IN
Government
County
Lake County, IN
Lake County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
East Chicago, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Crown Point, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lake County Council#Senate#Democratic#Republican#D Hobart#Indiana University#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes off coast of Haiti

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the U.S. Geological Survey predicting a potentially high number of casualties and significant economic losses. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the U.S. agency. Tremors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy