eBay (EBAY) Option Traders Placing Pessimistic Bids

Are These Top Consumer Tech Stocks Worth Adding To Your Portfolio Now?. While investors search the stock market for good stocks to invest in now, consumer tech stocks shine. For the most part, this would be thanks to the current happenings with the pandemic. To begin with, most seasoned investors would know that tech stocks, in general, thrived throughout 2020. With the pandemic raging on and consumers stuck at home, demand for tech services and products skyrocketed. After all, tech not only brings consumers a new level of convenience in most cases but also facilitates many contactless processes.