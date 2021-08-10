eBay (EBAY) Option Traders Placing Pessimistic Bids
Investors of eBay Inc. (EBAY) have bid down the share price to a below average range ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as the number of put options in the open interest outweighs the number of calls. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if EBAY delivers a positive earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
