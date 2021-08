The dog days of August had arrived in the sticky, saturated air of North Florida, and what were Florida State's players thinking about?. "Different position groups, you know, they lit a campfire," redshirt freshman defensive back Jarvis Brownlee said about Thursday night's team bonding ritual. "Each individual spoke about how they feel about things, what they've been going through, just getting to know each other a little bit more. It was a lot needed, a lot needed, for the new guys that came in and transferred and stuff, getting to know coaches and teammates better. So I feel like we needed that."