Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

To be fair, we won @ Pitt last time and Lville might not be that great.

By WilliamJoseph Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

BYU, Miami, and UNC are pretty tough though. My optimistic thinking would be that we're overdue for a win at Miami and we've taken care of UNC for several years now, so that might kind of be "See it to believe it" since it they were supposed to beat us the last 2 times and came up short.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Byu#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsrockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Discusses The Absence Of QB Brian Maurer

On Tuesday night, Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer posted a caption on Instagram, which ended with him saying “#18Out”. Well, on Thursday, after the Vols completed their first scrimmage of fall camp, each coach Josh Heupel had a brief comment about Maurer, who did not show up for practice on Wednesday and did not participate in the scrimmage Thursday.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers evaluation of 3 remaining Tennessee quarterbacks

Tennessee’s quarterback competition appears to be down to Michigan transfer Joe Milton, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, and sophomore Harrison Bailey. Following Brian Maurer’s absence from practice, coach Josh Heupel discussed the performance of the other 3 following a recent scrimmage. Tennessee worked all 3 phases for 2 hours and the scrimmage featured live tackling.
Bloomington, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Former IU RB James transfers to Purdue

BLOOMINGTON – It didn’t take long for former Indiana running back Sampson James to find a new home. Two days after James put his name in the transfer portal, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder announced on social media Friday he will play up the road at rival Purdue. James rushed for 371...
Sportssportswar.com

I think “great guy” might be pushing it.

Breschi is the classic guy you’d like to go have a beer with, and that resonates with many a kid and parent, but he’s also a great salesmen. He was first on board in recruiting middle schoolers which left a bad taste in many a mouth. How he continually gets these top level AAs to be ok with riding the bench or getting recruited over is a mystery to me. There is no reason I can see why UNC has consistently out recruited UVa since his arrival when you looks at the schools and programs. Certainly, Lars is more of an acquired taste, some may even call him high-strung or eccentric, but he seems incredibly genuine. I hope that starts to resonate with more and more kids, especially given, you know, two straight natties. Not saying recent classes were not strong, but seeing programs like Penn State and the like getting more AAs is a bit strange. Dom’s classes up until his last few years were consistently ranked in the top 3. I think Lars can be that can of recruiter without turning into Breschi.
NFL247Sports

Last Razorback ride for the great Grant Morgan

Everybody missed on Grant Morgan... every coach who did not offer him a scholarship out of high school, every recruiting analyst who didn't give him a four-star rating and every college football fan who doubted him. In a way, 'You're welcome Grant?'. Michael Jordan famously made everything a competition, and...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

'We gotta finish': Pitt's red-zone issues, solutions come into focus

Consistency, for starters. Mark Whipple stated the obvious when asked where his offense has to improve. Then, the coordinator exhaled and let out what felt like a tired plea, a point you could tell he’s made time and time again over the last eight months. “We gotta finish drives in...
NFLchatsports.com

Manning to the HOF: The time we thought No. 18 played his last game as a Bronco

This weekend will mark the official beginning of the 2021 NFL season as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will play tonight in the annual Hall of Fame game. It will also mark the final NFL accolade for one of the Greatest Of All Time players - former Broncos (and Colts) quarterback Peyton Manning, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sunday night as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer with the Class of 2021.
Aliquippa, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Aliquippa, Pitt great Sean Gilbert now a college head coach

When Sean Gilbert played at Pitt, defensive coordinator Fred von Appen would often utter a line — one originally credited to Louis Pasteur — that has always stuck with him. “Chance favors the prepared mind.”. Preparation helped Gilbert become one of the top high school and college players in the...
MLBchatsports.com

Above at Last, Above at Last. Thank God Almighty, Above At Last (with notes on some Cardinals teams we might want to emulate, as opposed to this one)

In the baseball history of my mind, the MVP of the 1982 World Series. So it’s August and the elusive 0.500 mark has finally been breached. This is slightly misleading, since we started the season with a four game losing streak. Since then, the Braves are playing above 0.500, so the Braves have actually played over 100 games of over 0.500+ ball… after that first series with the Phillies.
MLBchatsports.com

Times Joey Votto has socked dingers since we last did A Friday List

It’s been a hot minute since we got around to A Friday List here at Red Reporter. We’re talking weeks here, folks, as life and All Star breaks and deep-dives into chorizo recipes seemingly got in the way. We’ve got one for you today, though, and thanks to the resident...
College Sportspff.com

Offensive coaching changes that could impact college football betting in 2021

The impact made by coaching changes is one of the many factors that bettors always have to consider when preparing for college football. In recent years, several coaching additions have completely turned teams around, from Joe Brady's arrival at LSU before the Tigers' historic season to Alex Grinch taking Oklahoma’s defense from an Achilles' heel to an actual strength. It's also obvious that coaching departures can really cripple a team, as seen with Mississippi State’s steady decline since Dan Mullen’s departure.
College Sportschatsports.com

Chris Rodriguez says Kentucky Football is finally free of “vampires”

Kentucky Football has steadily improved during the Mark Stoops era, but star running back Chris Rodriguez believes the Cats are truly ready to rise now that they’ve shed some bad baggage. During an interview on Pro Football Focus’ 2 for 1 Drafts podcast, Rodriguez said the program was plagued by “vampires” when he joined in 2018, but now, everyone is on the same page as they try reach their goal of the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Shares The Story Luc Longley Might Not Like: 'That Is The Last Time I Will Give You A Compliment In The Middle Of The Game'

Michael Jordan was a notoriously harsh teammate during his stint in the NBA. Jordan was one of the fiercest competitors in the league's history. And he demands the most from his teammates, whether it be on the court or off the court. For Jordan, he best exemplifies the killer mentality that demands success at all costs. And he feels that all his teammates need to have a similar desire for success in order to achieve their goals. This mentality didn't always make Jordan the best teammate, as he would berate his teammates for not fulfilling what he felt was their true potential during the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy