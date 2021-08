If the NFL decides to move the scouting combine from Indianapolis on a rotating basis to other sites, the Vikings want in on the action. Executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Monday the Vikings have sent an expression of interest to the NFL to have the combine at U.S. Bank Stadium as soon as 2023 should it be available for another area. The deadline was July 23 for teams to send an expression of interest to the league, and the Vikings have interest in hosting the event in any year from 2023-27.