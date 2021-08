Trying to read the tea leaves when it comes to whether Tim Tebow will make the final Jacksonville Jaguars roster out of training camp?. If so, then you’re definitely following what head coach Urban Meyer has been saying ever since the franchise signed the former quarterback/minor league outfielder/TV personality. It hasn’t all been ringing endorsements, and this latest quote makes it sound like there’s work to be done. That’s not surprising at all given that he’s never played the position before in his career.