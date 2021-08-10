You got a link with data backing that?

More people seem to be falling in line with finally getting vaccinated, although there has been an increase in cases due to the new Delta variant, overall, I hear more people talking about being vaccinated now than ever before. This is going to be even more important going forward because the number of people that believe that they still carry antibodies can't really be sure of that. According to wivb.com drugmaker Moderna says that it has seen the COVID-19 vaccine's antibody levels decline over time. This is the reason the drugmaker believes that people who received two shots of the vaccine, will need a booster shot before winter.