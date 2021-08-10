Cancel
You got a link with data backing that?

By GtownHoo

 

Everything I'm reading is that it's the nonvaccinated that are dying, as of now. Obviously variants may change that data, but as of now, I've not seen a single article or data point that backs what you're asserting.



Health
Pharmaceuticals

Thank you. This is actually really great data.

And it makes me even more comfortable with the efficacy of the vaccine and even more concerned of the implications of Delta to unvaccinated people. Just look at the age breakdowns. It's shocking to me to see how harmful delta has been to the under 50 population. Even if you operate under the assumption that those > 50 are more likely to be vaccinated and/or be taking extra precautions, the fact that 98% of delta cases amongst unvaccinated were from those under 50 is astonishing. Not just that, but 92% of hospitalizations are from those under 50 and 83% of overnight stays are people < 50.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Pharmaceuticals
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You Got This Vaccine You Could Need A Booster Shot Before Winter

More people seem to be falling in line with finally getting vaccinated, although there has been an increase in cases due to the new Delta variant, overall, I hear more people talking about being vaccinated now than ever before. This is going to be even more important going forward because the number of people that believe that they still carry antibodies can't really be sure of that. According to wivb.com drugmaker Moderna says that it has seen the COVID-19 vaccine's antibody levels decline over time. This is the reason the drugmaker believes that people who received two shots of the vaccine, will need a booster shot before winter.
Public Health
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public Health
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Kids
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.
Cell Phones

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
Health

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Public Health

Experts believe that a new Covid type could signal the return of lockdown.

New Covid variant could mean the return of lockdown, say experts. They say we will be able to manufacture new vaccines – but it could take months. Experts have warned that a future form of Covid 19 could nullify people’s immunity gained from having had two doses of the vaccine or from having been sick previously.
Internet

Facebook Makes It Easier For You To Export Your Data

Are you thinking about quitting Facebook? Given the numerous privacy related scandals the company has been embroiled in, some of its users might be deciding that maybe it’s time to call it quits. However, with the amount of data we’ve uploaded to Facebook like photos and videos and contacts and more, it might not be as easy for some to let go.

