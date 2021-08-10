Disagree. Its a difficult schedule. The last four games could be losses.

And remaining in the ACC for other sports. I think Notre Dame gets a 20% conference revenue share for being a non-football member. But Notre Dame has a lot of other funding sources and I'm not sure if a 20% share would be enough money to keep Wake Forest competitive in the other sports. Maybe something like a 30% or 40% share would be enough. But honestly the ACC would probably be better off just kicking Wake Forest out of the conference entirely, as they are basically just a financial drain. But I'm not sure that some of the original ACC members would have the heart to do that to Wake.