Disagree. Its a difficult schedule. The last four games could be losses.
Seems to me that most teams on our schedule are in an up cycle to include Wake, UNC, Pitt, Miami. We're never favored against Tech or Notre Dame (the latter figures to be nationally competitive). BYU at provo will be a war (probably lean BYU). The only games I favor us to win would be WM, Duke, GT, and maybe Illinois. The rest are toss ups, at best. Id be delighted with 7-5. Lost our biggest WR target. Gonna be a difficult year.virginia.sportswar.com
