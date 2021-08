National Football League, Missouri, Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball, Rutgers University, Jersey Mike's Subs. Michael Maietti was a heaven-sent acquisition when he arrived to campus last season. As a player who had started 33 games at Rutgers, his experience was coveted by a Missouri team who, simply put, didn’t have a lot of known commodities. Missouri was a perfect fit for him since Rutgers was going through a coaching transition and had been scuttling at the bottom of the B1G since they had been acquired by the conference. From the moment he arrived on campus he elevated himself to the starting spot at center and was a force across the offensive line in 2020.