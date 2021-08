I love draft coverage. I really do. However, I’m even more ready to talk about players that are actually on the Memphis Grizzlies, again. In this episode of “The Long View,” I link up with former GBBer, NBA Draft connoisseur Chip Williams to talk about his view of Ziaire Williams, both in the pre-draft process and during his recent film study on him. In addition, we unpack what went wrong in Brandon Clarke’s season, how confident we are in a bounce-back season, and his standing in the long-term future.