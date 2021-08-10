If BA rushes 200 times this season, the odds are extremely high he

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio did what he does best on Friday and took yet another huge victory, extending his streak. Not only does Amodio continue to win his “Jeopardy!” matchups — he dominates them as well. Things got a little hairy in last night’s episode by the champ pulled through for a big win. Friday’s night win puts his winning streak to 18 straight victories on the popular quiz show. The win ensures that Amodio will return as the reigning champion when the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins in the near future.