If BA rushes 200 times this season, the odds are extremely high he

By LTHoo

 5 days ago

Will suffer another injury(s) and miss games. Combined with the fact we have no proven backup QB, and I think this offensive strategy is at best questionable. How many other programs runs their QB 200 times a season? Fuente understands that an effective rushing game from the RB position makes a running QB even much more effective and improves overall rushing production. That is one reason why they can start a backup QB and still dominate the game.

NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle provides excitement on first NFL punt return

Alabama fans know that if you want something exciting to happen, you get the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Before his injury in 2020, Waddle was having an incredible season for the Crimson Tide. Despite the injury, Waddle still ended up as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jordan Love’s Packers debut was even better than we could have imagined

Green Bay Packers fans got their first look at quarterback Jordan Love on Saturday night, and he did not disappoint. Over a year ago, the Green Bay Packers traded up into the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller did not have the preseason last year to get in some snaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one year later, Love officially made his Packers debut at Lambeau Field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Suggests to ‘Start Planning Your Excuse’ to Watch His Winning Streak Next Season

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio did what he does best on Friday and took yet another huge victory, extending his streak. Not only does Amodio continue to win his “Jeopardy!” matchups — he dominates them as well. Things got a little hairy in last night’s episode by the champ pulled through for a big win. Friday’s night win puts his winning streak to 18 straight victories on the popular quiz show. The win ensures that Amodio will return as the reigning champion when the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins in the near future.
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

High school football season is here

That annual rite of passage has returned. High school football season officially kicked off in southern Wayne County and at North Duplin on Monday. Spring Creek held a midnight madness practice at “The Swamp.”. “We like doing the midnight madness because the kids just bring a different energy that night...
College Sportssportswar.com

No way UM to SEC. ACC probably has buyers remorse with UM

Apparently significant changes to the ACC would trigger, add or subtract. -- wwhokie1 08/14/2021 5:19PM. Clemson, FSU and Miami say “sure” as they sign up with the SEC** -- hokieZ71 08/14/2021 3:19PM. While I tend to agree I’ll give it a shot as it relates to a national -- Femoyer...
NFLTMZ.com

Rams vs Chargers Game Erupts Into Insane Fan Fight

The Rams lost their game Saturday, and at least one of the fans lost a considerable amount of blood watching it happen ... after an insane brawl broke out in the stands. Fans squared off during the Ram's/Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during a preseason game. The game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

Outside of a notable press conference upon his return to Green Bay this preseason, we haven’t heard much from Aaron Rodgers over the past couple of months. That was not the case during the 2020 NFL regular season. We heard often from Rodgers last season, especially when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.
Vermilion Parish, LAAbbeville Meridional

Will season begin on time?

Vermilion Parish high school coaches confident COVID won’t push back the start of 2021 football season. With new masks mandates and the delta variant running wild, there has been some question whether the 2021 prep football season will be affected before it is slated to begin in three weeks. For...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

High school volleyball season begins

A year ago, volleyball teams from the Gateway City were on the sidelines as all three school districts opted to push the start date back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams across the state started to gear up for the 2020 season while Laredo waited due to precautionary reasons.
Combat SportsFrankfort Times

Heavyweight La Cruz joins Cuban veterans' 2-time gold rush

TOKYO (AP) — Only six fighters had won gold medals in two weight classes in Olympic boxing before a trio of polished Cuban veterans joined the club over the past four days in Tokyo. Julio César La Cruz, Roniel Iglesias and Arlen López showed the Cuban domination of this Olympic...
NHLRapid City Journal

Rush re-sign Adam Carlson for 3rd season

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that goaltender Adam Carlson has signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season, his third with the team. Carlson returned to the Rush last season for his second stint in the Black Hills. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound goaltender posted a 13-13-2-1 record in 32 games with a pair of shutouts, a 2.98 goals against average, and team-leading .914 save percentage. In March, the backstopper garnered ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors, compiling a 6-1-0-1 record in nine games, with a shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .932 SV%.
FootballPosted by
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Time to Focus on THIS season

The talk of expanding the college football playoff system from four to 12 teams was a nice topic for June. Then there was the ongoing issue of the transfer portal and the hot button topic of NIL (Name and Imaging Licensing), which was good for July. And in the past...

