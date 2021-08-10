If BA rushes 200 times this season, the odds are extremely high he
Will suffer another injury(s) and miss games. Combined with the fact we have no proven backup QB, and I think this offensive strategy is at best questionable. How many other programs runs their QB 200 times a season? Fuente understands that an effective rushing game from the RB position makes a running QB even much more effective and improves overall rushing production. That is one reason why they can start a backup QB and still dominate the game.virginia.sportswar.com
