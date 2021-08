A couple holes with the real baskets and the rest are the orange saftey tape with a 2 foot section of a tree/etc you have to hit. Ordered a ton of used discs for all the kids and grandkids. I first started in at UCSB (Santa Barbara) in 70s where one hole was parallel to the coast line up on the cliffs. We had to shot that disc about 40 yards out into the ocean and let the wind bring it back. Get your deflection off even a bit and the surfers would claim it forever.